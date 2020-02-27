Sunny today as cooler, drier air moves in

Cooler weather will move in today and continue into the weekend. As a cold front pushes further offshore today, it will become breezy with drier, cooler air rushing into the Carolinas. Sunshine returns today as temperatures . High temperatures today will only warm into the mid 50s. Some inland areas will cool into the low 30s tonight. This cooler weather will continue Friday and Saturday with high pressure in control bringing mostly sunny skies. The area of high pressure will move offshore Sunday, and it will start to warm up. Some spots will hit 60 on Sunday. The warming trend will continue next week with 70 possible on Monday, then low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. It should stay dry through Tuesday. A storm system could bring thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Today, sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 34 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.