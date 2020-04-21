Sunny, warm and breezy today ahead of a dry cold front

We'll continue to see scattered showers and a few storms through Noon. The severe weather threat has pushed offshore and ended for our area. As our storm system continues to push northeast through Noon, we'll see gradual clearing through the afternoon.

Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday ahead of a dry cold front. Highs will climb to the mid 70s along the coast, near 80 inland. Sunny but cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Rain moves back in on Thursday and could linger into early Friday morning.