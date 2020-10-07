Sunny, warm weather continues Thursday

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will cool into the 60s for most of us. High pressure will bring more sunshine tomorrow, and afternoon temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s. The area of high pressure will move offshore Friday, and winds will turn to the southeast. This will bring in some clouds and will lower our high temperatures to the low 80s. Over the weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Delta will pass by far to our west. The storm system will push moisture into the Carolinas, and showers will be possible, especially on Sunday. It will stay warm through the weekend and into next week. A cold front may bring a few showers Tuesday, then a cool down by Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.