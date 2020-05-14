Sunny, warm weather will last through the weekend

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and increasing humidity. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping it sunny and warm. A storm system that may develop over the Bahamas will stay east of the Carolinas and will not impact our weather. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 80s, with some spots away from the coast warming into the upper 80s on Sunday. A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms late Monday. An upper level storm system will stall over the Southeast Tuesday through Thursday, bringing a chance for showers, and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.