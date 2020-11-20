Sunny, warm weekend

The sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather this weekend, bringing mainly clear skies and above normal temperatures. Tonight will be warmer than last night with patchy fog developing. Sunny and warm tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A few clouds around on Sunday, but temperatures will still end up in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through Monday with only a slight chance for a shower, and a small cool down for Tuesday. A stronger cold front will bring a better chance for rain Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but it will not cool much for the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild with patchy fog. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.