Sunny, warm weekend

The sunny, warm weather we saw today will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather this weekend bringing plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 70s. The center of the high will push offshore late Sunday, bringing an increase in humidity and even warmer weather next week. Some inland areas will warm to 80 degrees Monday, then high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s away from the coast for the rest of the week. The warm, humid weather will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday, then a better chance for thunderstorms Tuesday. A weak cold front will approach the area by the end of the week, bringing scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.
Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.