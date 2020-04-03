Sunny, warm weekend

Sunny weather will continue into the weekend, plus it will be a little warmer. High pressure that brought the sunshine yesterday will control our weather through the weekend and into the start of next week. This will give us sunny skies again today and Saturday. Humidity will increase a bit on Sunday, so there will be a few clouds, but still very nice weather. High temperatures through the weekend will be in the low to mid-70s. High pressure will push offshore to start next week. This will keep us warm, and a bit more humid. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday, then scattered thunderstorms Tuesday. We’ll dry out on Wednesday and gradually get more sunshine on Thursday. High temperatures next week will be in the 70s and 80s.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.