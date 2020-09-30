Sunny weather for the rest of the week

The clear, dry weather will continue through the rest of the week. The cool weather that arrived today will continue tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s. We will warm up tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s, however humidity will stay low, so it will stay comfortable. A cold front will move through dry tomorrow night, and cooler weather will move in Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Friday through the weekend with night time temperatures in the 50s. It will stay sunny through Saturday. We may see a few clouds on Sunday and a slight chance for a shower with another weak cold front. This will keep it sunny and comfortable into next week.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.