Sunny weather through the rest of the week

The sunny weather that moved in today will continue through the rest of the week with warmer weather by Friday. The cold front that moved through today is bringing in drier air, and pushing away the clouds. It will get cool tonight under clear skies as temperatures dropping into the 40s. High pressure will build in tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be near normal tomorrow, then much warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s and 80s, and some spots could warm into the upper 80s on Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday with a small chance for a thunderstorm. A storm system may bring rain and cooler weather for the middle of next week.
Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.
Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.