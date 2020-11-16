Sunny weather will continue, plus there is a cool down on the way. Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and 40s. It will be mild tomorrow with temperatures warming into the upper 60s. A cold front will move through late in the day with no rain, but it will be windy. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow night, and high temperatures on Wednesday will only make it to the mid 50s, even with sunshine all day long. It will be cold Wednesday night with temperatures in the 30s. Some inland areas will have lows near freezing, and frost is possible, even along the coast. We will start to warm back up Thursday with sunny weather continuing. Some spots will see 70 on Friday, then temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the weekend. A few clouds will start to move in on Sunday, and a chance for a shower will arrive with a cold front on Monday.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.