Sunny weather will last into the weekend

Sunny weather will continue into the weekend, plus it will be a little warmer. High pressure that brought the sunshine today will control our weather through the weekend and into next week. This will give us mostly sunny skies tomorrow and Saturday. Humidity will increase a bit on Sunday, so there will be a few clouds, but still very nice weather. High temperatures through the weekend will be in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will push offshore to start next week. This will keep us warm, and a bit more humid. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday, then scattered thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will stay low, and skies will stay partly sunny. High temperatures next week will be in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 42 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 70-75.