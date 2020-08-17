Sunshine and nice temperatures to start the week

A weak front has pushed offshore this weekend helping to bring in slightly drier and cooler air this morning.

Most places will stay dry for the start of this week. Another system will move in for the middle of this week with higher rain chances returning.

Temperatures throughout the week will remain near slightly below normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics: We are tracking two tropical waves that have a 20% chance for tropical development over the next 2 days and a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. These two waves will need to be watched closely as there are some indications they could get close to the U.S by the middle of next week.

Today: mostly sunny and mild. Highs 86-88 inland, 84-86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a few t-showers. Lows, 68-70 inland, and 71-773 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, spotty showers. Highs, 90 inland, and 86 beaches.

LATEST HEADLINES: