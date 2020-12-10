Sunshine continues and so do the warmer temps

Sunshine returns today as we continue our warming trend. Cold, but not as cold this morning as we start the day with most staying above freezing. We’ll see lots of sunshine again today as temps continue to rise. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s today, mid to upper 60s Friday.

Temps will warm to near 70 this weekend as a few clouds build on Saturday. Showers return on Sunday as we remain warm. A cold front will push off shore late Sunday, taking the showers and warm temps with it.

A cut-off low will develop to our west early Monday, bringing us another round of showers. Those showers will move out Monday night and sunshine will return for Tuesday. Temperatures will also cool off to start next week, back to the mid 50s by Tuesday.

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Mainly clear and not as cold. Lows: 40-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Friday: mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.