Sunshine continues as we start a warming trend

Sunshine continues as we warm up by the end of the week. High pressure will continue to bring sunshine through the rest of the week. It will still be cool today, but not as cold as it was yesterday. Highs today will make it into the mid 50s. We will see 60s on Thursday, then mid to upper 60s for Friday.

A weak storm system will move through over the weekend, bringing a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures near 70. Cooler weather will return next week with highs in the 50s to near 60 on Monday, mid 50s on Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 34-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warmer. Highs 60-65.