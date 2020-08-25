Sunshine returns, temperatures spike

Sunshine returns tomorrow, and it will bring back the heat for the rest of the week. High pressure strengthening for the rest of the week will lower our rain chances and increase the temperature. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers this evening. These clouds will tend to shift to our south tomorrow, leading to more sunshine. With sunnier weather back, afternoon temperatures will be above normal. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow, then low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will stay low through Friday. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing a chance for late day thunderstorms. This will knock temperatures down a few degrees for the weekend, and bring in some drier air for Sunday. Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will return next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.