Sunshine returns this afternoon with warming temperatures

Showers and an isolated storm will continue this morning ahead of an afternoon cold front. A warm front moved through last night, and temps are slowly on the rise this morning. Warmer air will move in as the warm front lifts north, some spots will see the mid 70s early this afternoon. Showers and a few storms ahead of a cold front will move out by late morning but the front won’t push through until mid/late afternoon. Behind the front on Thursday we’ll see highs in the mid 60s at the beaches, upper 60s to near 70 inland. A warm front will push through the area early Friday morning and he warm up resumes. Big warm up for Friday into the weekend, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and plenty of sunshine.
Today, Partly sunny and warmer w/scat’d AM showers. highs 70-74
Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows 45-48 inland, 49-50 beaches.
Thursday, sunny and mild. Highs 68-70 inland, 65-66 beaches