Sunshine returns today and temps remain warm through the weekend

Rain will move away this morning, leading to sunnier weather this afternoon. Clouds will slowly clear today, and with sunshine temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s. This warmer weather will continue Saturday. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a slight chance for a thunderstorm, then only slightly cooler weather on Sunday. High pressure will bring sunny, calm and cooler weather to start next week. Our next chance for rain will be Wednesday as we warm back up to near 80°.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for an evening thunderstorm. Highs 78-82.