Sunshine returns today as temperatures remain above average

Sunshine will return today and will push afternoon temperatures back into the 60s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, giving us plenty of sunshine today and Thursday and keeping high temperatures above average. The center of the high pressure will shift offshore Friday, and the wind will turn to the south, This will bring in more clouds, but will also allow temperatures to warm to near 70 on Friday. The warm weather will continue through the weekend and into next week, however the weather will be unsettled with a chance for rain each day, starting on Saturday. A cold front will move into the area Saturday night and stall through early next week, keeping the chance for rain around.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 38 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60.