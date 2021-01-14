Sunshine returns today as temps warm up

Clouds will linger for the early morning hours but sunshine will return throughout the day. The system that brought a few showers last night is moving further away, and we will see plenty of sunshine today. It will also warm up with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. This warmer weather will continue into Friday, before a cold front moves through late in the day.

Shower chances will increase throughout Friday afternoon, ahead of the cold front. The showers will move away overnight and it will cool down for the weekend.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will slowly rebound next week, warming to the upper 50s by mid week.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 56-60 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 33-36 inland, 40 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and mild with a chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Highs in the low 60s.