Sunshine returns today as we remain mild

The sunny, mild weather we saw yesterday will be back again today. Plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures near 60. Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of another cold front, and there will be a slight chance for a shower. The front will stall just to our south Friday, leading to a better chance for light rain. This front will move away Friday night, and it will clear and cool down for the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend with sunshine. A storm system will move by to our west early next week, bringing a few showers and warmer weather.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 58-60.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.