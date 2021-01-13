Sunshine returns today as we start a warming trend

Yesterday’s clouds have finally moved away, and that will lead to sunnier and warmer weather for the end of the week. High pressure will build in today, bringing drier weather and a warming trend.

Temperatures warm into the mid 50s today and a few clouds will build late in the day. A stray shower will move through tonight but they will clear out before sun up on Thursday.

Sunshine continued Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming into the 60s. A cold front will move through late Friday with a chance for a few showers.

It will clear for the weekend, but it will cool down with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 50s.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly withy a stay shower possible. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.