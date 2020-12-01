Sunshine returns today but it comes with colder temps

Sunshine returns today with a taste of Winter. As the cool, dry air filters in, it will be much cooler today with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. It will remain breezy as well, making it feel more like low 40s this afternoon. Morning lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will slowly climb, into the mid 50s on Wednesday, back to near 60 on Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s ahead of a cold front. This front will bring showers late Friday and could stall into Saturday keeping clouds and rain chances in for Saturday.

Sunshine will return Sunday but temperatures will start to drop again, into the mid 50s to start next week.

Today, sunny, cool and breezy. Highs: 47-50

Tonight, clear, cold and breezy. Lows: 26-28 inland, 30-32 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and chilly. Highs: 53-55.