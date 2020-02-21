Sunshine returns today but it will be cold and breezy

Sunshine returns today, but it will stay cold. Temperature will only climb to the low to mid 40s but with the wind out of the north at 15-25 mph, it will feel more like mid 30s. A hard freeze is expected tonight as temps drop to the low to mid 20s inland, upper 20s along the coast.

It will warm up over the weekend with 50s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday. The warming trend will continue into next week, however rain chances will return.

Today, Clearing, breezy and cold. Highs in the low to mid 40s, feeling like mid 30s.

Tonight, clear, cold and breezy. Lows 22-24 inland, 26-28 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.