Sunshine returns today but it will stay cool

Temperatures will be below freezing this morning, and it will stay cool this afternoon. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather through Thursday, keeping temperatures below normal. Highs today will only climb to the low to mid 50s with lots of sunshine. Temperatures tonight will again fall below freezing inland, just above it along the coast. Inland low temperatures will be in the 20s. Skies will be clear tonight, and we will see plenty of sunshine again tomorrow. It will be a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

We will start to warm up on Thursday with temperatures closer to normal. A storm system will bring showers Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The best chance for rain will be Friday night. We will warm into the 60s Friday and Saturday, then it will cool down again Sunday into next week.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 32-34 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs near 60.