Sunshine returns today but we remain chilly

Sunshine returns today but we will remain cool and breezy. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine today and Thursday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will fall below freezing again tonight. It will not be as cold Thursday night as clouds move in and winds turn around to the south ahead of the next storm system.

It will be warmer Friday with highs in the 60s, but it will be mostly cloudy with showers, especially in the afternoon. It will cool back down for the weekend. Rain chances will dip down on Saturday, then increase Sunday as a storm system moves by offshore. Sunshine will return next week, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s Monday.

Today, sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 26-28 inland, 30-32 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.