Sunshine returns today with even warmer temps

Sunshine returns today as temperatures are on the rise. We’ll continue to see more sunshine throughout the day and temperatures will be slightly higher with some spots hitting 60. Clouds will build tonight as a weak cold front moves through dry. We’ll gradually clear on Wednesday as temps stay in the upper 50s to near 60 for Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Thursday due to clouds and we’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower. Friday afternoon we’ll still see some lingering clouds and a better chance for scattered showers. Temps will also warm back up to around 60.

Showers clear out for the weekend and temperatures will once again drop to below average in the low to mid-50s.

Today: Sunny and mild, highs: 58-60 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy and cold, Lows: 38-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: 57-60 inland, 57-58 beaches.