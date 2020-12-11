Temperatures approach 70 into the weekend

Sunshine returns today as we continue our warming trend. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today as temps continue to rise. Highs will top out in the upper 60s today, a few degrees warmer for the weekend.

Temps will warm to near 70 throughout the weekend as a few clouds build on Saturday. Spotty showers move through the area on Sunday as we remain warm. A cold front will push off shore late Sunday, taking the showers and warm temps with it.

A cut-off low will develop to our west early Monday, bringing us another round of showers. Highs on Monday will remain in the low to mid 60s as showers persist for much of the day. Those showers will move out Monday night and sunshine will return for Tuesday. Temperatures will also cool off to start next week, back to the mid 50s by Tuesday.

Today: mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows: 45-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Saturday: partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 70.