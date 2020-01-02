Temperatures are on the rise and so are the rain chances

Clouds will move in today but we are expecting a return to warm weather for the end of the week. High pressure had moved offshore and we will start to warm up. High temperatures today will make it into the low 60s, then mid 70s are expected on Friday. A storm system will start to send some clouds our way today, then rain is expected late Friday into Saturday. Cooler weather will follow this system with highs in the 60s Saturday, then 50s Sunday. Next week will start with sunshine, and temperatures slightly above normal for early January.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs 59-61.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with temperatures rising throughout the overnight. Lows 50-54

Friday, partly sunny and much warmer with showers late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.