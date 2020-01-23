Temperatures continue to warm up but rain is on the way

It will be cold again this morning before we see a slow warm up through the rest of the week.

Clouds will be on the increase today as a storm system approaches. It will still be cool today, but it will not get as cold tonight. Highs will climb to near average today, into the mid 50s

A storm system will move through Friday with showers Friday and Friday night. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s.

It will clear for the weekend without much of a cool down. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s to near 60. The mild weather will continue next week.

Today, partly sunny and cool. Highs 52-54.

Tonight, mainly cloudy and chilly. Lows 40-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Highs in the low 60s.