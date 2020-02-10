Temperatures on the rise to start the week

Temperatures are on the rise to start the week as rain chances increase. Today will start off chilly but during the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds which will help to pick those highs up into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds continue to build this afternoon and evening as a cold front approached from the west. Tuesday will start off mild and mostly dry but rain chances will build throughout the day as the front approaches. The front will sweep across the region late in the evening, pushing showers and maybe even a few storms out ahead of it. Wednesday we’ll continue to see some lingering cloud coverage but rain chances will decrease.

Another cold front will approach on Thursday with rain and warmer temps. A few showers could linger into early Friday morning but by Friday afternoon clouds and moisture will clear out of the region and we’ll see some cooler air moving in. Highs will drop Friday and into the start of the weekend, only topping out in the 50s by Saturday.

Today: Partly sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s and Low 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/a stray showers possible, especially west. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/scat’d showers. High: 72-75