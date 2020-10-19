Temperatures warming back up this week

High pressure will anchor just off the east coast and will maintain onshore winds much of the week.

This will keep temperatures above normal along with increasing the humidity a bit. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday, but most will stay dry.

Temperatures this week will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. The high will begin to weaken by Saturday as a cold front approaches bringing a little higher rain chances.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.Tonight, Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday. Partly cloudy, Isolated shower. Highs 78-80

