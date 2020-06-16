The gloomy, wet weather continues today

A slow moving storm system offshore will keep the cloudy, cool and wet weather going through today.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s, well below normal for this time of year. This storm system will start to slowly move away on Wednesday, and our weather will improve for the end of the week.

We will see some sunshine Wednesday, and temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 70s. We will still see scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, but they will be the more typical late day pop up storms.

The mix of clouds and sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday with scattered late day storms. The warming trend will also continue.

High temperatures by Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be sunny and warm for the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will be lower than they will be during the week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with showers. Highs 69-72 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 60-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

