The warming trend will continue through the weekend

We made it into the 70s today, and this warming trend will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend as it moves offshore. With the center of the high offshore, we will see a south wind which will increase the humidity and continue the warming trend. Skies will stay partly sunny, and it will stay dry through the weekend. Tonight will not be as cool as the past few nights with lows in the 50s. Some spots will hit 80 tomorrow, then mid 80s Friday away from the coast. High temperatures will be in the 80s over the weekend, even some upper 80s away from the coast. A cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms Monday, then temperatures will drop into the 70s Tuesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cool. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.