The wet and muggy weather continues

The cloudy, wet weather will continue through mid week. A slow moving storm system will continue to push across the Southeast, bringing the potential for showers and storms.

Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms. This storm system will push offshore early Thursday morning. When it moves offshore, there is potential for tropical development.

If this happens, it will occur as the system is moving away from our part of the Carolinas, and will not have an impact here.

More sunshine will return for the end of the week, and that will warm us into the upper 80s to mid 90s by Friday.

We will still see some scattered afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend. Our unsettled weather with slightly higher than normal chances for rain looks to continue next week.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Highs 84-86 inland, 83-84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.