This sunny Saturday will be a “breeze”

We’re off to a sunny Saturday start, but partial cloud cover will mix in this afternoon, along with a good breeze! Look for some wind gusts to surpass 30-35 mph. Those winds will calm overnight with clear skies, as lows take a dive towards the low 30s. Plentiful sun settles in on Sunday, and you can expect much of the same to start out the work week. High temps will be ranging in the 50s.

TODAY: Breezy afternoon with a good deal of sun overall. Highs in the lower-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly with lows in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: Abundant sun. Highs in the mid 50s.