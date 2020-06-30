Thunderstorm chances remain high on Wednesday

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through mid week. A weak front has pushed into the Carolinas and will stall in our area for the next couple of days. This front is not bringing cooler weather, but will serve as a focus for thunderstorm development each for the next couple of afternoons. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday. The front will dissipate Thursday, and rain chances will lower Friday and Saturday. It will heat up with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s Friday and Saturday. A storm system may develop in Florida on Sunday and move up the coast Monday. This will bring back rain chances, especially for Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.