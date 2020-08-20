Thunderstorms with heavy rain Friday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow, then it will dry out a little for the weekend. A stationary front that has been stalled over the Carolinas this week will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, before dissipating over the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and some patchy fog. It will stay rather cloudy tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow’s storms will be slow moving, so some spots will see heavy rain. High pressure offshore will strengthen over the weekend, bringing more sunshine, less rain and warmer afternoons. High temperatures will be back to normal with many places away from the coast in the low 90s. This warmer, drier weather will continue into next week. Rain chances may increase by the middle of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers and some patchy fog. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.