Triple digit heat index possible again today

The hot weather will be back today, then it will cool a bit for the second half of the week. It will be hot again today with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s away from the coast. Along the Grand Strand, highs will warm to near 90° with a “feels like” temperature near 100°. A few more clouds and some scattered thunderstorms will bring relief from the heat to some places tomorrow. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Wednesday, bringing the chance for thunderstorms, and cooling it a little bit. This front will linger through Thursday, then move back to the north early Friday. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be normal, in the 80s to near 90. High pressure will build in for the weekend with sunshine and a warm up. High temperatures will be back in the mid 90s away from the coast.

Today, partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with late day storms. Highs 92-93 inland, 88-89 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.