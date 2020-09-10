Tropical moisture continues to flow into the Carolinas

The mostly cloudy, wet weather will continue into the weekend.

Atlantic moisture will continue to flow into the Carolinas for the next several days, bringing plenty of clouds, scattered showers, and keeping temperatures around normal.

There is still a small chance for tropical development in all this moisture offshore.

If it happens, it will move ashore today… however, it will be a weak system and not change the forecast. We are expecting rain showers anyway.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the next few days. We will dry out a little by Sunday with some more sunshine, but we will still have the chance for scattered thunderstorms.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas Monday night with more rain into Tuesday morning. It will dry out and cool down Tuesday afternoon and stay cooler into the middle of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

