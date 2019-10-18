Tropical Storm Nestor forms in the Gulf, moving northeast at 22 mph

2 p.m. Friday update: Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center had been closely tracking the disturbance in the gulf all week. That disturbance strengthened to become Nestor around 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The system is moving to the northeast at 22 mph and is expected to make landfall early Saturday morning.

For the News13 viewing area, this means rain chances increasing early Saturday. Most of the area will see wind gusts and rain Saturday evening, with anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain expected.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour as of Friday afternoon.

The NHC says there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation up to 5 feet along the Florida Gulf Coast from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach. Portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast may experience tropical-storm-force winds.

Isolated flash flooding is also possible along the central and eastern Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States through Saturday night.