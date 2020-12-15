Turning cooler as we briefly dry out

Much cooler weather has returned to the Carolinas and will linger for the rest of the week. The strong cold front that moved through yesterday has pushed offshore. Colder weather will continue to move in today with temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 50s. High pressure will briefly move in for today, bring sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will start to move in late in the day ahead of the next storm system.

A strong low pressure system will move up the coast Wednesday. This will bring a cold rain on Wednesday before clearing Wednesday night. We will dry out for the end of the week, but it will stay cool through Saturday with highs only in the 50s.

We will warm a bit on Sunday and Monday, into the 60s, but it will come with a chance for showers.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 48-52 inland, 54 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Lows 38-40 inland, 44-45 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 48 inland, 54-56 beaches.