Unsettled weather expected through the weekend

Storm chances increase this afternoon and will hang out for the rest of the week. We’ll start off today with a mix of sun and clouds and throughout the afternoon we’ll see some more clouds and moisture move into the region.

A low-pressure system just off the coast will slowly push west and closer to shore Wednesday. This will bring a lot of moisture onshore leading to lots of cloud coverage and also some increased chances for some widespread rain. Clouds and rain will stick around for the rest of the week.

Today: Partly sunny start, mostly cloudy afternoon with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scat’d showers. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scat’d showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.