Unsettled weather pattern will bring shower and storm chances this week

A frontal boundary stalled across our area will help to spark off a few showers and storms this afternoon. However, high pressure to the north will weaken the front so storm chances won’t be as high today as they were this weekend. Highs today will be a tad cooler as well with more cloud cover in place. We’ll top out in the mid and upper 70s at the coast to the low 80s inland. High pressure will move offshore by mid week, however an area of low pressure over Florida could bring widespread showers and storms to the area Wednesday. An upper level low out west will get cut off from our jet stream keeping our weather unsettled all the way through the weekend with afternoon and evening shower and storm chances. Highs will remain at or slightly below normal and then heating up for the weekend.
Today: Partly cloudy and warm, Isolated pm T-shower Highs 76-78 beaches, 80-82 inland.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and Mild. Lows 64-68
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs 76-80.