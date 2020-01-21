Brrr – Cold again tonight with lows 23 inland, 28 beaches

It will be another very cold night, then we will slowly warm up through the rest of the week. Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and it will be blustery and cold with low temperatures in the 20s.

Arctic high pressure will continue to control our weather through Thursday, but the airmass will moderate with high temperatures near 50 tomorrow, then in the low to mid 50s Thursday.

The next storm system will start to push clouds into our area on Thursday, with rain showers expected on Friday. This system will clear out for the weekend, and temperatures will be mild with highs in the 50s to near 60. This mild weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, cold and blustery. Lows 23 inland, 28 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cold. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday, partly sunny and still cool. Highs 50-55.