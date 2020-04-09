Very warm today before a brief cool down. Strong to severe storms possible for Easter and Monday

Temperature will be back in the 80s today, then much cooler weather Friday. A few thunderstorms could push into the Pee Dee early this morning as we start the day warm. That chance for a thunderstorm will move out by mid morning as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 80s. A strong cold front will move through tonight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s on Friday. This cool weather will continue into the weekend with sunshine on Saturday. A storm system will bring soaking rain on Easter Sunday and Monday. There is a small chance a few of those storms could be strong to severe. The storm Prediction Center has outlined our area in “15%” Chance for severe weather Sunday and Monday. This system will move away on Monday with late day clearing. It will warm up with highs in the 70s on Easter, and some spots seeing 80 on Monday. Mostly sunny and cooler on Tuesday but another cold front will bring showers and cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 50-52 inland, 54 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.