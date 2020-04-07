Warm afternoon with a few showers and storms

Temperatures remain well above average today with the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, Thunderstorms tomorrow will be scattered, so not all places will see rain. Expect the same set up for Wednesday as we warm up a little more. Sunny, warm weather will continue Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s inland, a few spots could hit 90° Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move through late Thursday. It looks like this front will move through without rain, but it will cool us down Friday through the weekend. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the 60s and 70s. A storm system will bring the potential for rain Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with afternoon storms. Highs 82-85 inland, 76-78 beaches

Tonight, evening showers, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with afternoon storms. Highs 84-86 inland, 78-80 beaches