Warm and breezy this afternoon, strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Afternoon temperatures in the 70s will continue through Thursday as storm chances increase. High pressure offshore will keep temperatures above normal for the next two days. Clouds will increase today ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday night. This front will bring rain and thunderstorms late Thursday and Thursday night. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday morning with the main threat being damaging wind. Heavy rain is also possible. The rain will quickly move away early Friday followed by cooler weather. High temperatures will be near 60 Friday then into the 50s for Saturday. Another warm up will start Sunday with temperatures back in the 60s to near 70 next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm. Highs 76 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild w/a few showers inland. Lows near 60.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm with showers and thunderstorms late in the day and into the night. Highs in the low to mid 70s.