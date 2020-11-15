Warm and breezy with a few showers today, much cooler to begin the week

Today will be warmer and breezy ahead of a cold front. There will be a slight chance for a shower, with a mix of sun and clouds today. The front will move through Sunday night and temperatures will take a dive into Monday morning. High temperatures will be in the 70s Sunday, then drop into the 60s Monday. Next week will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will be near normal Monday and Tuesday, then drop Wednesday and Thursday.

River levels will continue to rise through Wednesday for the Pee Dee River at Pee Dee, where flood levels are expected to rise to 25ft by Wednesday morning, which is in the Moderate stage. The Lumber River in Lumberton will fall to 16ft by Monday and hold steady through next week. 16ft is right at moderate stage.

Today: partly cloudy, breezy, few showers. Highs 76-78

Tonight: partly cloudy, turning cooler. Low 44-46 inland, 49-52 beaches

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 64-66