Warm and breezy with afternoon clearing

Cooler weather will move in today and continue into the weekend. High-pressure building in today will bring a gusty wind, clear, dry and cooler weather with high temperatures in the mid-60s. It will be cold tonight with some inland areas cooling into the mid to upper 30s. It will stay cool on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures only warming into the mid-60s along the coast, near 70 inland. Clouds will start to move in Saturday night ahead of a storm system that will bring rain and thunderstorms on Easter Sunday. This will be a strong storm system, and there will be potential for strong thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning, then the storm system will move away later Monday. It will warm up with this system with temperatures in the 70s Sunday through Tuesday. Cooler weather will return for the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.