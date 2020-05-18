Warm and humid this week with chances for showers and storms

Warm and muggy today with a few late day storms possible inland. Tropical Storm Arthur moves northward just off the coast of the Carolinas, it will take the rain chances along with it. Waves at the beaches will be a little larger and rip currents potential will be high over the next few days. A cold front will move into the area late tonight, causing a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day inland. Slightly cooler weather will move in Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s to around 80. The chance for showers and storms will continue Tuesday through Friday. Warmer, drier weather will return fro the holiday weekend.