Warm and humid to start the week

Warm and humid weather will continue to start the week as rain chances are on the rise. We’ll see very similar conditions for your Monday that we had over the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for some spotty showers.

Tropical Storm Eta will push away from the Florida Keys today, potentially strengthening to a category one hurricane by mid-week.

We are not expecting direct impacts from this storm in the Carolinas, however, the broad circulation around the system will draw tropical moisture northward on its east side, and this will move into the Carolinas tomorrow and Wednesday.

A weak front will also move into the Carolinas on Thursday and stall, adding to the chance for rain and leading to a bit of a washout for Wednesday through Friday.

We could possibly dry out for Saturday as the cold front pushes south, before pushing back through the Carolinas on Sunday as a warm front.

Monday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 62-64 inland, 66 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.